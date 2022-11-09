MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Even though we don’t have a full Friday Football Fever this week, we still do have a game of the week for a KSHSAA Sectional Round matchup in McPherson as the Bullpups are hosting Towanda-Circle.

When talking with the Bullpups head coach, Jace Pavlovich, he says the Towanda-Circle Thunderbirds look familiar to him.

“They remind us of ourselves in 2006,” said Pavlovich. “When McPherson wasn’t real strong in football, didn’t have a great tradition, and we kind of turned things around there and people started believing, and that’s what they have going for themselves in Circle. So, they’re a much better football team than we played earlier this year, but so are we, so it’s going to be a heck of a football team Friday night.”

For Towanda-Circle, they are in the midst of its best season since the 1980s.

“I think we’re really close as a group,” said Towanda-Circle senior quarterback, Cooper Chadwell. “I think we get in the weight room a lot more. The weight room is something we’ve always preached about a lot.”

It’s been quite a ride for Towanda-Circle head coach Logan Clothier, and the Thunderbirds, and while they lost the first matchup with McPherson, he believes it provided a valuable lesson.

Clothier explained, “That was probably the best thing for us, we were 3-0 going into that game. It was obviously a big game for us. Just learning what we weren’t good at yet and what we needed to clean up and I think it humbled our kids a lot. That was the biggest thing, and now our kids are just excited to get another crack at it.”

While Towanda-Circle is on a historic run, a 9-1 record has become sort of routine for the McPherson Bullpups as they once again find themselves in the sectional round of the playoffs.

“We’ve just got to play together,” added McPherson Senior Wide Receiver, Tucker Pelnar. “We’ve got to play hard, play fast. And no matter the conditions, just go out there and do our thing. We’re just going to execute at a high level and play with a high level of intensity.”

However, while they have sustained a very high level of success, the bullpups are still sitting without a state title since head coach Jace Pavlovich. But in order to accomplish their ultimate goal, they first must beat the thunderbirds for a second time this season.

“It is hard to beat a team twice,” said McPherson Senior Safety, Jaret Myers. “So we have to lock in this week at practice as we have been. Just have to have a good week of practice so we can go out there and get the W on Friday.”