Garden City breaks ground on new sports complex with state leaders in attendance

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Garden City broke ground on an all-new sports complex with state leaders in attendance.

“This is an extraordinary project,” said Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Governor Laura Kelly, Commerce Secretary David Toland, and other state and local officials came together to break ground on the almost $800,000 STAR Bond project.

“It’s going to bring new dollars into Garden City and Southwest Kansas that aren’t already here and so that’s why we’ve got this tool, it’s to be an attraction,” said Toland.

This tournament and outdoor entertainment space will feature a hotel, restaurant, outdoor space, and multiple courts inside.

“Let us not forget, there will also be pickleball and bean bag toss for the adults,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Garden City officials said they expect these tournaments and events to bring in people from several counties and states.

“I think it’s going to bring more people to Garden City. I mean that’s the idea behind the project, why we’ve worked so hard for it,” said City Manager Matt Allen.

Allen said it took seven years of planning, but the project is expected to be done in as soon as a year and a half.

The building will be right off of U.S. 50., and city officials say they look forward to seeing the community grow once the complex is up and open for business.

LATEST STORIES: