Garden City Community College reaches settlement with former student-athlete

Garden City, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College announced Friday that they have reached a settlement with the family and estate of Braeden Bradforth, a former GCCC student athlete.

“We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Braeden’s family and friends – there is no comparison to the grief and sorrow they have experienced over the last two years,” GCCC President Dr. Ryan Ruda said. “It is the hope of college leaders, including myself, that the settlement will offer some respite to Braeden’s loved ones who have suffered the most from his untimely passing.”

Dr. Ruda said college leadership has been diligent in working with all parties involved to come to the mutually agreed settlement, which was recently approved by a court.

To honor Braeden’s life and his memory, a memorial tree, with a plaque at its base, is planned for a yet-to-be-determined location on campus later this fall, Dr. Ruda also indicated.

In November 2019, GCCC released an external independent investigation report to Braeden’s family and the public.

Garden City Community College said they have taken and continue to take steps and actions to proactively improve processes and protocols that positively impacts student athletics, some directly related to recommendations in the external investigation report.

Those changes or improvements include the following:

Renovation and updates to athletic training facilities at the Dennis Perryman Athletic Complex and a second on-site facility adjacent to Broncbuster Stadium are almost complete and will be ready for student training and use in the Fall 2020.

A Sports Medicine Advisory Team — This group was established Aug. 20, 2018. Topics of discussion include practice and game coverage, cleanliness of athletic training rooms, CPR and first aid training, emergency action plans, checklist of items for football practice, injury reporting, and physicals. The team meets monthly and is comprised of the following personnel: Two (2) team physicians (orthopedic & general practice) Three (3) GCCC athletic trainers Head Athletic Trainer for St. Catherine Hospital GCCC Nurse GCCC Director of Athletics GCCC Vice President for Student Services/Asst. Athletic Director GCCC President

A third full-time Athletic Trainer – Position commenced Aug. 20, 2018.

All coaching staff now complete first aid and CPR training on an annual basis.

A new strength and conditioning coach was first hired Jan. 3, 2019, to plan and oversee conditioning programs for each athletic team. We continue to employ a full-time strength and conditioning coach at this time.

The Athletic Department has implemented immediate follow up welfare checks with players that leave practice.

A policy has been developed for protocol in recognition and treatment of heat-related illness.

An additional GCCC Campus Police personnel position was created to work towards providing 24/7 coverage on campus.

A new athletic training policies and procedures manual has been implemented.

Implemented modified practice times due to heat.

Purchased additional ice bathtubs and coordinated tents for use at the stadium during practices and games.

Implemented practice of a thorough review of the health physicals of student-athletes by the team physicians and athletic trainers prior to engaging in any athletic-related activities.

