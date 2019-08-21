Garden City death investigation becomes homicide case

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Finney County Sheriffs make an arrest after investigating a call of a suicidal subject that turns out to be a homicide.

The call came in Tuesday, August 20 at a approximately 8:30 a.m. when Sheriffs say they received a call about a suicidal subject at 985 Starlight drive in Finney County.

Deputies say they responded and met with the property owner and the occupant of the residence where they further determined there was a deceased person inside the home.

The body of Gerardo Ramirez, a 25-year-old Garden City resident, was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s deputy investigation with multiple individuals led to the arrest of Sergio Roman Arroyo, 26-years-old, as murder suspect in the case.

Arroyo was booked into Finney County jail on one count of 1st degree murder, possession of a stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogens and a parole violation.