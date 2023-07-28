WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Garden City firefighters are en route to Alaska.

The three departed from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport Friday. The Garden City Fire Department says they are headed to Tok, Alaska where there have been 79 wildfires reported in the last 3 days caused by 30,000 lightning strikes.

The Department says the 3 are members of the department’s Wildland Team and are part of a deployable team comprised of 5 Kansas Forest Service employees and 3 Olathe firefighters that respond to wildfires. The Kansas team was specifically requested by the State of Alaska, according to Garden City Fire.

A team of firefighters from across Kansas headed to Alaska to tackle wildfires (courtesy of Garden City Fire Department)

The department says they plan to provide daily updates on the team as they help to bring the fires under control, on their Facebook page. However, cell service may be spotty.