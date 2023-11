GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo will be honoring members of the Armed Forces by offering free vehicle admission to active, inactive, and veteran members of any branch of the service on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sun, Nov. 12.

Veterans and Military personnel may show their service identification or other proof of service at the vehicle entrance booth for complimentary admission. The admission includes all occupants of the vehicle.

The drive-thru is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.