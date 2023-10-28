WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man after an 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries believed to be caused by a machete.

On Friday around 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. 10th St. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found an 80-year-old woman with wounds believed to have been caused by a machete.

Police conducted an investigation and identified a suspect, a 32-year-old man. He was taken into custody on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.