GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and window peeping on Friday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was walking through the yards of homes in the 3600 block of Cole Cir.

When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Louis Gomez III, who said he was picking up trash in the neighborhood as a good deed. Officers then warned him to stay off other people’s property without permission and left.

Less than an hour later, at 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to Victor Ornelas Elementary School at 3401 E. Spruce St. in Garden City for a disturbance. The caller told police that a man matching Gomez’s description was hitting vehicles in the parking lot with children outside.

Officers found Gomez in the area and arrested him. As a result, the elementary school, along with the Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center, were placed on lockdown for around a half-hour as a precaution,

An investigation revealed Gomez had been looking through the windows of residences in the 600 block of Warrior St. prior to the incident at the elementary school. Witnesses told police Gomez tried to enter one of the homes through the back door.

Gomez was booked into the Finney County Jail.