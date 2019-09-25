Garden City Police investigate a shooting that left one injured

GARDEN CITY, Kan.(KSNW)– A shooting broke out in the Garden City area around 2:30 p.m.
Police say an individual has been shot and taken to St. Catherine Hospital, as of right now there is no information on his condition.
Garden City Police have a suspect in custody and are still looking for another individual.
Officers are unaware of what caused the shooting and are still investigating the incident.
