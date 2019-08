GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Garden City are looking into a suspicious package.

Police roped off some of North 8th Street from the 1200 block to the 1400 block as they investigate.

Police tell KSN there is no threat to Hubert Elementary School which is nearby.

Officers have not released any other details. They tell KSN it is an ongoing investigation.

