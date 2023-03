GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are at the scene of a gas leak in Garden City, blocking some streets off.

A Facebook post by the Garden City Police Department says barricades have been set up to divert traffic from the intersection of Evans and Gillespie streets.

GCPD says it is currently unknown how long it will take to fix the gas leak.

KSN will continue to update this story as more information comes in.