ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City SWAT team was called on Thursday after an 18-year-old man with an outstanding felony warrant was found at a home in Ulysses.

According to a news release, the felony warrant was for attempted second-degree murder through the Seward County District Court. The Ulysses Police Department received a report that the suspect was in Ulysses.

An arrest warrant was issued after the address was identified. Through an investigation, police learned that the suspect was armed and uncooperative, so they requested Garden City SWAT to assist in the arrest.

During the execution of the search warrant, the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was found at the house while it was searched.