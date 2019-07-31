Garden City talks about a city flag

“One day I was like well we have a city logo, but no flag,” said 13-year-old Matthew Blood.

It’s been a mission 2 years in the making.

When Matthew Blood was just 11, he realized Garden City didn’t have a flag and decided to try to change that.

“I feel as though I am actually helping Garden City and at such a young age, it’s really good to get my fun there,” he said.

In May, he held a flag design workshop with the Great Plains Makerplace and since then, he has influenced other community members to create their version of what Garden City represents.

“I tried to incorporate a lot of the colors of the area, like the colors of the sunset, and wheat, and you know, the garden and water and blues and browns and the buffalo,” said Cody Naab, another flag designer.

City leaders said they’re open to the creation of a city flag, but haven’t set a date for official discussion.

“We have not issued that call for proposals yet. It will probably be pushed back a little bit from what we thought,” said City Manager Matt Allen.

Matthew just hopes it can bring unity to the community.

“I hope the community gets a sense of unity, that’s always what I’ve been pushing for,” he said.

