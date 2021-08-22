Gardner motorcyclist killed in Fort Scott crash on US 69

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A Gardner man has died following a crash Saturday morning in Fort Scott.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of S. National Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist was southbound on U.S. 69 and the driver of another vehicle was northbound. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a right hand curve and went left of center, striking the front of the other vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He has been identified as 48-year-old Ira Parnell Toshavik, of Gardner. He was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The driver of the other vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.