Gardner motorcyclist killed in Fort Scott crash on US 69

News

by: Brian Dulle

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A Gardner man has died following a crash Saturday morning in Fort Scott.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of S. National Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist was southbound on U.S. 69 and the driver of another vehicle was northbound. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a right hand curve and went left of center, striking the front of the other vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He has been identified as 48-year-old Ira Parnell Toshavik, of Gardner. He was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The driver of the other vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories