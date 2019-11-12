GCCC receives investigation report following football players death

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- Garden City Community College has received the investigation report following the death of the football player in 2018.

After over a year of his passing, there are still no clear answers from the college after they began the investigation on Braeden Bradforth’s death.

In August, the board of trustees authorized $100,000 for a third party investigation.

The goal was to find out caused or contributed to his death.

So far only president Ryan Ruda and now the board of trustees has seen the report and it has Bradforth’s mother frustrated because she hasn’t been given any information from the college.

“As soon as the report was completed it should’ve been released to all parties involved, so to me, It just makes me feel like they just really could care less about my son that died on their watch,” said mother Joanne Atkins-Ingram.

According to College officials the report has been made available for the Board of Trustees to review and they say there is a possibility it may be discussed Tuesday night.