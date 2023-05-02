WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been a decade and a half, but now a sexual assault suspect is charged after genealogical technology helped Wichita Police Department (WPD) detectives solve a 2007 cold case.

Ted Foy, 52, is charged with four crimes, including rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. The case dates back to November 2007.

This 15-year-old case is WPD’s first solved with genealogical technology.

Detectives started training in 2019 to learn how to track down a suspect using this technology, and now the department is now working to solve five cases using this method.

“This is where we are developing a suspect where we have no suspect before,” said Wichita Police Department Investigations Captain Christian Cory. He added, “We are able to take DNA samples and develop leads based on using public databases, and we can build out these family trees.”

From there, detectives use standard investigative practices and DNA swabs to develop a suspect and then work to confirm a lead.

“It’s not just a shot in the dark. It is building the case,” said Captain Cory.

The technology has motivated detectives to revisit cases.

“We still have victims and survivors out there that these crimes have impacted their lives tremendously,” said Captain Cory.

Captain Cory said it’s a growing practice but can come with challenges.

“It’s not just the matter of solving it, but can we prove it now with live testimony? Do you have a coroner, for instance, in a homicide, is the corner still alive? Are the people who collected the samples, Are they still alive?,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

It has created a new tool for investigators to bring justice and answers for victims.

WPD is looking at additional grant funding for more specialized testing to help solve other cold cases.