Getting prepared for back-to-school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Are your children ready for their first day of school?

On Monday, Wichita’s Pigtails and Crewcuts hosted a one-of-a-kind back to school bash. Not only did the kiddos get a fresh cut and some tasty treats, but they also had the chance to help other students in need.

“One of the main things we are doing today is collecting school supplies for Restoration family Services,” said owner Melissa Lindley.

Restoration Family Services helps place Kansas foster children with families.

The salon is taking donations at both locations through August 10 at NewMarket Square and Regency Lakes Shopping Center.

Plus, KSN is once again a proud sponsor of New Clothes for Class.

Now is your chance to help the kids at the Wichita Children’s Home go back to school in style! If you would like to help, all you need to do is drop off new shoes, outfits or gift cards to one of these locations.

Wichita Children’s Home 7271 E. 37th St. N.

Mid America Exteriors 1900 E. Douglas Ave.

Any DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers locations

KSN News 833 N. Main St.

Donations are being collected through August 9.