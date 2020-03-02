Getting ready for severe weather season, what your family should do

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is known for its many bouts with dangerous weather. Severe Weather Awareness Week is your chance to make sure your loved ones know what to do when storms hit.

One of the first steps is to be weather aware. Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for severe weather. Listen to newscasts or an NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

You should also give some thought to where you will seek shelter. Pick a safe room in your home such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when severe thunderstorm warnings are issued. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

Cover yourself with some sort of thick padding, a mattress or sleeping bag, to protect yourself from debris. Get more ideas for a plan at https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.

If you are in a mobile home, get out. Tornadoes can destroy mobile homes that are even tied down. Go to an underground shelter or permanent, sturdy building. Allow time to get there. You do not what to be traveling to the shelter when the storm hits.

If you are at a school, church or theater, go to the designated storm shelter. If there isn’t one, go to an interior hall or a windowless room. Stay low with your head down and use your arms to protect your head.

In a store or mall, go to an interior bathroom, storage area or another small, enclosed area away from windows.

The Storm Prediction Center says being in a car or truck is extremely risky in a tornado. If you cannot safely get to a shelter or drive out of the storm’s path, park your vehicle and stay in it with your seatbelt on. Put your head below the windows and cover your head with your arms, and any type of cushioning available. Do not seek shelter under bridges.

If you are outdoors and cannot get to a shelter, lie flat and facedown on low ground, protecting your head with your arms. Choose a place far from trees and cars.

Other steps to prepare for severe weather:

Create a Communications Plan: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information.

Practice Your Plan: Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a damaging wind or large hail is approaching.

Prepare Your Home: Keep trees and branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather hits, secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Help Your Neighbor: Encourage your loved ones to prepare for severe thunderstorms. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt during severe weather.

Another part of being prepared includes having a disaster kit ready inside where you’re taking shelter. Have enough items for everyone in the family to survive the first 72 hours.

Food and water: avoid salty foods

Warm clothing and sturdy shoes

Blankets

Whistle

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio

Batteries

First aid kit

Medicine

Games, puzzles, etc.

Baby and pet supplies

