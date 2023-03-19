WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Girl Scout cookie season is coming to a close in Kansas, but some troops had a little trouble with sales this year. The Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland had at least six reports of counterfeit money being used to purchase cookies.

Troop 40851 Scout Madison Hess was recently given a counterfeit 20-dollar bill.

“When I was counting my money in my room, I saw it and I thought it looked funny. So, I took it to my mom, and we talked about it, and she also said it looked funny. So, she said we could take it to the police department,” said Hess.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Communications director Muriel Boyce says this isn’t an unusual occasion.

“Each year, we have a few counterfeit bills that run through the program. But this year, there’s been a small uptick. Especially here in the local Wichita area,” explained Boyce.

A local Scout leader said she doesn’t appreciate people taking advantage of the girls.

“I mean stealing is wrong, right? And we’re out here trying to teach these young people to try to make the world a better place, and then someone is coming up and trying to take advantage of literally the most vulnerable humans we have,” said Troop 41446 Leader Emily Lucille Millspaugh.

The Scouts are now adjusting their measures to prevent it from happening anymore. Some are checking cash with a money pen, while others are simply not excepting larger bills.

After all the trouble, the community of Wichita came together to support the Girl Scout cookie sales. Troop 41446 received a 100-dollar donation from a local who heard about the counterfeits.

“As a troop leader, it’s good for me to see them recognize that there are still good people in the world,” added Millspaugh.

As for Hess, she says more people bought her cookies after she received the fake. Even the officers she reported it to gave her a donation to make up for the loss.

“I think it’s really nice that they’re helping us out,” said Hess. “I’m really glad that people want to support me and help me get more supplies and things for my troop.”

“We get to earn prizes if we sell a certain goal. And it makes us pretty proud to know how much we’ve done. We are going to a camp. And we’re all really excited,” said Troop 41446.

Sunday is the last day of cookie sales for local troops. To find a booth in your area, you can visit the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland website.