Give a Little

Wichita, KS – Kelly Frederick looks on with anticipation as her little sister from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program leads the Southeast High soccer team, but Kelly is a fan of much more than what Halla does on the field.

Halla was initially matched with Kelly’s daughter Ali. When Ali went off to college Kelly didn’t want Halla to lose a match and have to wait for a new one.

The bond grew and Halla learned a lot from Kelly about school and life.

The positive influence has paved a way to college for Halla as she will attend William Penn this fall where she will play volleyball.

Halla and Kelly’s paths will separate in a few months, but thanks to their bond, Halla knows she will always have support of friends.