A person prepares to pump gas at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices across the nation are continuing to drop.

The national average is now $3.66, down $0.11 from Nov. 14.

Gas prices locally are now dropping, just in time for Thanksgiving travels.

Diesel fuel prices remain elevated, with the national average at $5.30, up from $3.65 one year ago.

According to AAA, Lower demand coupled with increased production from refineries that came back online, after being shut down for scheduled maintenance, is producing relief at the pump heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.