‘God has blessed me’: Augusta restaurant owner recovers from stroke

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greeting customers is what Shane Scott owner of Sugar Shanes Café missed the most.

“Thank you for your business,” said Scott while speaking to a customer.

On January 28, Scott almost lost his life after suffering a stroke while working at his restaurant. He received a phone call sharing some bad news. He sat down at a table with his wife to discuss the phone call.

“I could tell he was stressed out,” said Tonya Scott, his wife. “He kind of made a funny noise which made me look up from my paperwork and I realized there was something majorly wrong. The look on his face he wasn’t responding when I was speaking to him.”

His wife rushed him to Kansas Medical Center within 35 minutes and doctors were able to administer the Tissue Plasminogen Activator drug. It’s a common emergency treatment during a stroke.

“It literally saved my life,” said Scott.

He spent three days in the hospital and now goes to therapy three days a week. He’s made much progress – he initialy had a hard time forming sentences and suffered from bouts of memory loss

“I still stumble a little bit at night. My speech is a little glitchy at times,” said Scott.

He’s now walking better. He traded in his walker for a cane.

“God has blessed me,” said Scott.

He still finds humor through it all.

“So we call it Sugar shane and the sugar cane.,” laughed Scott.

Through his illness, he learned just how much he and his restaurant means to Augusta. With no medical insurance, his customers and the community raised funds to help in his time of need and created heartfelt cards.

I’m so proud to be from Augusta, I’m so proud to be apart of this community,” said Scott.

“We’re just so thankful, It brings tears to you,” said Tonya.

His faithful customers are happy to have his presence again along with their meal.

“He’s been in all of our thoughts and prayers and we’re just glad he’s back,” said Linda Sciarrotta.

“I’m very commited to having a full 100 percent recovery. I believe I’m going to get that and I’m not going to give up until I do,” said Scott.