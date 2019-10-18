‘God woke her up’: Rose Hill family says 9-year-old daughter saved them from house fire

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – Nathan Bieler walks through what’s left of his Rose Hill home after a fire around 4:30 Thursday morning.

“I’m telling you that God was here today,” said Bieler.

He was at work when his wife frantically called him from the neighbor’s phone.

“She told me that the house is on fire and just briefly told me that the kids were OK. I left work immediately,” Bieler said.

He soon learned his wife and three children escaped thanks to his 9-year-old daughter. She noticed her nightlight was off and alerted her mother.

“My wife, she woke up. She noticed that it did smell funny and that all the power was out and immediately just went into action and got the kids,” said Bieler.

He calls his daughter the angel of the day as there were no other warning signs in the home of a fire in the garage. A fire he said the fire marshal believes burned for two hours before his daughter woke up.

“I think that God woke her up and got her moving just a little bit and that was enough to get everybody out of the house,” said Bieler.

Bieler’s house may be a total loss but he still has the part that makes any house a home – his family.

“That’s the part that matters to me the most,” said Bieler.

The family had five pets, three dogs and two cats. Four of them perished in the fire. Their German Shepherd survived by hiding in the basement which had the least amount of fire damage.

“Breaking that news to the kids was pretty tough,” said Bieler. “I didn’t know what to say at the time but I just had to come out and say it. They’re not going to see them again.”

The family just started homeschooling their children this year. All their school materials were stored in the basement where Bieler said now has a lot of water damage.

“The books are damaged at this point. I’m not sure if we’ll be able to use them or not but at this point, I’m sure we’ll try to go through what we can salvage,” said Bieler. “We spent quite a bit of money trying to get everything together.”

The family has received a huge outpour of support from his church, friends, and family since the news spread.

“That’s what’s been holding us up right now because we don’t have anything else,”said Bieler. “I couldn’t imagine doing this without them.”

The family has set up an account at the Credit Union of America to receive donations. Checks can be made out to Nora Bieler and in the memo line add ‘Nathan’s Fire Fund’