Goddard Academy teaching skills not taught in the classroom at ‘Adulting Day’

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – When was the last time you used Pythagorean Theorem? When was the last time you had to balance your checkbook? Did you learn both in school?

To address the hard and soft skills that fall through the cracks of curriculum, the Goddard Academy is hosting its first “Adulting Day.”

“We want our kids to be successful in some part of our society and we just feel this is another way to give them those tools so they can be successful,” principal Brian Gee said.

Local professionals are visiting Goddard Academy today to teach basic nutrition and grocery shopping, finances, basic automotive skills and interview skills.

“We get too wrapped up in school and what has to be done as far as state requirements that we forget the things that are actually going to help our kids as they transition into being a young adult or into college, tech school…whatever they decide to go onto,” Gee said.

