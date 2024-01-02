WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Goddard man was in court in Sedgwick County on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his mother.

Kyle Romey, 44, was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 653 months, which equals out to 54 years and five months.

A jury found Romey guilty of first-degree murder on Nov. 3, 2023.

The murder happened in October 2021. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 15300 block of W. U.S. 54, where they found Denyce Briet dead on the floor.

An autopsy revealed Briet’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Romey was located by law enforcement near the intersection of Taft and McLean. Court filings say he was wearing clothes that had blood on them.