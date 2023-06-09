WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between a bicycle and Ford Mustang claimed the life of a Goddard man on Thursday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m., police said.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says Jerry Parks, 55, of Goddard, was killed after he entered West Taft Street near Arapaho Drive and was struck by a Ford Mustang.

Police said Parks entered the street from a shrubbery line and the driver of the Mustang, unable to stop in time, collided with Parks.

EMS and Wichita Fire were on scene to render aid. Parks was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

An investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe speed or impairment to be a factor in the crash.