Gold Star Mother battles canceled Memorial Day ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year, Angela Foster honors her son for memorial day, but this year, due to the pandemic, ceremonies have been canceled, which has made the holiday hard.

“He would do anything for almost anybody,” she said.

A gold star pin is something Foster wears proudly in honor of her son who died as an active serviceman in Cuba.

“He decided to be a Marine, and he fought to be a Marine,” she said.

Now the family is fighting to honor his memory, given the current times.

“Corona has kind of put a damper on us families because we get together a lot to support each other and when we can’t get together, it’s hard,” she said.

This time of year is never easy for military family members.

“Memorial day typically is understandable, It could be a difficult time of year for a Gold Star family member,” said McConnell Air Force Base Casualty Assistance Representative Jeffery Gaines.

Foster said they are staying hopeful they will be able to celebrate her son on July 4th, to honor the day he died and the things he loves most.

“To have a small gathering and shoot off fireworks, because Jimmy loved to shoot stuff up,” said Foster.