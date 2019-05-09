2 Kansas students named 2019 Presidential Scholars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas students have been named 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. There were six Kansas students selected as semifinalists for the 2019 Presidential Scholars Program.

From that list, two students were named Presidential Scholars – Ritvik Illindala, a senior at Blue Valley West High School, and Praneeta Nalluri, a senior at Blue Valley North High School. Both schools are in Blue Valley Unified School District 229.

Illindala and Nalluri have been invited to the National Recognition Program in June in Washington, D.C. The scholars are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, transcripts, and evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Created in 1964, the Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,500 of the nation’s top-performing students.

This year, 161 students from across the United States were selected as finalists, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Kansas’ other four semifinalists were:

Jacob Berry, of Topeka, Washburn Rural High School, Auburn-Washburn USD 437.

Branden Kohnle, of Olathe, Blue Valley West High School, Blue Valley USD 229.

Grace Mao, of Overland Park, Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley USD 229.

Anna Preuss, of Leawood, Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley USD 229.

A complete list of the 2019 Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.