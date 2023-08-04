WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight people who got involved in a life-or-death situation are the winners of the Wichita Police Department’s Outstanding Citizen Assistance Award.

In the fall of 2022, what appeared to be a car crash in Wichita turned out to be a domestic violence situation. Police say a man intentionally rammed his vehicle into his ex-partner’s car.

The ex, two children, and a man were in the car that was rammed. Police say the suspect went to their wrecked car and began stabbing the man.

The WPD says that’s when “eight brave and courageous citizens, while going about their individual day” stepped in to save the four victims.

“The courageous citizens rushed into action, distracting and disarming the upset male while holding him down for arriving officers,” police said. “Using their own clothing to apply tourniquets, the citizens rendered lifesaving aid to the stabbed male, the partner, and her children.”

The Wichita Police Department Awards Committee nominated each of the eight for the Outstanding Citizen Assistance Award.

The WPD said it was not possible to have an organized award ceremony because the winners have busy schedules. So police presented the award plaques individually.

The Outstanding Citizens are:

Stephanie Doss

Shametra Jackson

Carletha Johnson

Tyler Lopez

Daphine Sanchez

Isaac Stegman

Rhonda Sutton

Juwan Wilson

The WPD shared photos of four of the winners:

Carletha Johnson (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Tyler Lopez (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Isaac Stegman (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Rhonda Sutton (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)



Lt. Jason Waite, WPD Investigations commander, presented the awards. He said it was a privilege.