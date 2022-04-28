WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local grade-schooler decided he wanted something extra special for his 9th birthday, money to help children with disabilities.

Finn Corcoran, 9, is the son of Samantha Corcoran, an instructor at Wichita State University’s (WSU) College of Engineering. He has grown up around the college as well as the WSU program Samantha coordinates, called “GoBabyGo.” The program modifies off-the-shelf ride-on toy cars for children with disabilities. Since its inception in 2016, it has delivered custom-modified vehicles to over 125 children.

After years of watching students laser cut, 3D print parts, and connect wires to joysticks on the toy cars, Finn wanted to do more.

For his 9th birthday, Finn asked family members to donate money for a car that he could help build through GoBabyGo. As a result, Finn received $700 from his family.

With this money, Finn will see his dream come true this weekend. He will help the WSU engineering team and physical therapy students he sponsored through the donation to deliver a modified car to a young boy named Jackson, a 2-year-old with Osteo Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease.

“Finn loves to build with tools and repair broken items, and he’s been wanting to help build for some time,” said Samantha. “He was around 4-years-old when we started this program and comes to the lab often with me.”

Finn working with WSU students for the GoBabyGo program (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

Finn working with WSU students for the GoBabyGo program (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

Click here to learn more about GoBabyGo, apply to receive a car, join the program, and/or sponsor a car for a child.