Fundraiser helps child receive a hearing aid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People are continuing to donate to a fund that was first started to help a Wichita fifth grader get a new hearing aid.

Dozens participated in a fundraiser Saturday morning at Circle Greenwich Elementary where they learned self-defense techniques from Sedgwick County Deputy Garry Tate.

Tate was responsible for helping raise money for Julie Hopwood’s new hearing aid.

With so much response, the deputy and Julie’s family teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network to help more kids.

“Let’s not stop here. We were able to help Julie out, but there are other kids with the same needs who don’t have the same opportunity,” said Tate.

About $3,000 was raised for children with hearing disabilities.

