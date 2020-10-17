Wichita woman turns 102 years old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cars from around the city turned out to celebrate a big birthday for a Wichita woman.

Faye Leach, who has lived in Wichita for most of her life, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Friday.

Friends and family held a socially distanced drive-by celebration for Faye, who loves birds, sleep, and a bit of humor.

Faye’s best advice is to be kind and give yourself time and love.

