A Wichita woman gives back during this Breast Cancer Awareness month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, one Wichitan gave back to those who have been affected by the disease.

Brittany Burrough invited four mothers and their daughters to the Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique and Spa. This was her first year hosting this event.

The goal was to show the families that they are appreciated and that they are beautiful inside and out.

“No matter what they’re going through,” says Brittany Burrough, Royalty Kids Kouture Boutique and Spa, “the struggles in life that they’re going through, the everyday process of being in and out of the hospital, and the different things these ladies are going through…they’re so strong. we just want to salute them today.”

The spa also featured cupcakes, balloons, and other items donated for the event. Burrough hopes it will be bigger and better next year.

