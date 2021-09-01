Backpacks and school supplies delivered to Brooks students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita students went home with new backpacks filled with goodies. My Neighbor’s Keeper donated the bags and school supplies on Tuesday.

The president of the company that oversees the program says this is a way to serve the communities he and his staff live and work in.

“Of course, kids love it. My mother was a teacher. My father went to Brooks here growing up. So we’ve got a connection to this particular school. But the teachers love it, you know it’s good for the kids, and we’re just trying to help out,” said Craig Hanson, Weigand-Omega Management.

The group is also working on its sixth annual teacher’s dream list. Its goal is to provide supplies and gift cards to lucky educators.