Cargill donates twenty tons of turkeys to Kansas Food Bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just in time for the holiday season, the Kansas Food Bank received a semitrailer loaded with 40,000 pounds of Cargill turkeys Friday morning.

The turkeys will provide about 20,000 holiday meals to Kansans.

“One in six Kansans are food insecure,” said Brian Walker, President and CEO, Kansas Food Bank. “One in five of those are children. So we are here with our great partners at Cargill today. Their mission is to nourish the world and hunger relief and that’s our mission.”

The turkey donation also comes with two financial grants totaling $200,000 for the Food 4 Kids program.

“We appreciate Cargill’s ongoing support as they step up to the table to help us reach food insecure families who rely on the Kansas Food Bank and our hunger relief partners,” said Walker.

LATEST STORIES: