Cheerleaders raise money to support Kansas Honor Flight

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of September 11, students at Maize High spent much of their school day doing community service.

Thirty-nine activities in all took teenagers to Botanica, the Ronald McDonald House and dozens of other places around Sedgwick County.

At Wichita State’s GoCreate, the Maize Eagles Cheer Team made patriotic products to sell as a fundraiser for “Kansas Honor Flight,” the non-profit that sends veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C.

When the vets fly back home, the Maize cheerleaders are often at the airport to welcome them home.

“Our generation is kind of out of the loop,” said Ellie Cannizzo, a Maize High junior. “We don’t, some of us don’t really understand where our freedom actually comes from so actually getting to talk to these veterans and welcome them home, like giving them the real welcome home, is really awesome.”

The cheerleaders worked with staff at GoCreate to brainstorm ideas for the fundraiser and to plan how to make the products.

The students made three items: a metal yard stake depicting the iconic Iwo Jima flag raising, a plastic yard sign, and an insulated cup.

Go to Kansas Honor Flight Facebook page to see the finished products. You can order one of the products by leaving a comment on the Facebook page.

Patriot day for Maize Eagles Cheer involved remembering those that were lost. They honored them as well as all the… Posted by Kansas Honor Flight on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Maize Eagles Cheer Team will also have a booth at the first home football game Friday, September 13th.

Orders will be taken there, and the team will hold a raffle for a cornhole game they made.

All proceeds will go to support Kansas Honor Flight.

