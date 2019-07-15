Ellsworth inmates donate $10,000 to nonprofit

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – A nonprofit that is on a mission to help women break free from the life of human trafficking, got a big donation from a group that is behind bars.

Inside the gates of Ellsworth Correctional Facility, there is a unique program called the Post Oak Jaycees.

The group offers classes and self improvement programs, to better their lives, and they are also on a mission to give back.

The Jaycees raise money inside the facility and the 75 members of the program pitch in and so do other inmates inside Ellsworth.

They saw the story about the Raise my Head Foundation on KSN, and then chose the charity to be the recipient of a $10,000 check.

“There are a lot of parallels, in what they are doing here and what we are trying to do at Raise my Head Foundation, is help people be successful when they go out into the community,” Raise my Head Foundation Executive Director Pat Jones said.

John Meili, the Jaycees President, said it means so much to the men, to be able to help others.

“For guys like us, we have taken so much from our communities, and now we have the opportunity to give back and doing so, makes me personally feel good, it is just a sense of accomplishment,” Jaycees President John Meili said.

The donation to Raise my Head is the largest the Jaycees have ever given.

The men have also donated to the Ellsworth cancer fighting efforts, the fire department, the historical society and many programs at the high school, among others, over the years.