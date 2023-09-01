WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Botanica has joined a program that helps people who would not usually be able to afford a visit to the gardens.

If a person receives food assistance through SNAP benefits, they can get into Botanica for $3. The usual admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, youth and the military. Children two and under get in free.

The program that makes it possible to offer the discount to SNAP recipients is Museums for All, part of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of

Children’s Museums. The goal is to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

“Botanica is the garden of our community, and our mission is to make it accessible to everyone,” Dawn Hewitt, Botanica executive director, said in a news release. “With deeply discounted admission, many families in Wichita and the surrounding areas will be able to experience Botanica’s beauty and wonder for the first time.”

Nine other Kansas museums are part of the program, including Exploration Place, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum, and Cosmosphere.

When visiting one of the participating museums, SNAP recipients should show their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card and a photo ID. Each EBT card allows up to four people to enter at the cost of $3 a person. SNAP recipients cannot use the EBT card to pay the admission cost.