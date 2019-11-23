Family Promise of Great Wichita expands facilities to aide more homeless families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new facility for a local organization means another way to combat homelessness in Wichita.

Family Promise of Greater Wichita held a ribbon-cutting for its new day house at Saint John’s Episcopal Church Friday.

The organization provides support services, lodging, mentoring and aftercare for homeless families with children.

Officials say the new space will allow them to serve even more people in the community.

Stacia Thompson, of Family Promise, told KSN, “We’ll be able to increase that capacity, help more families, and hopefully, really make some differences in lives. Which is what we’re all about.”

The day house for Family Promise provides a place to shower, do laundry, and work toward finding a stable living situation.