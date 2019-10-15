‘Fantastic sportsmanship’: Student with Down syndrome scores touchdown

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – A student with Down syndrome at Eisenhower High School in Goddard scored on a 50 yard touchdown in a recent game against Maize.

Brody May, No. 73, is a sophomore at the school. He participates in football, wrestling and track.

His mother, Lindy, sent a note to KSN saying the sportsmanship is excellent and still exists in our school system.

“Game day at Tiger Nation. It was a great game for Brody May! Brody ran for a 50 yd touchdown! Maize South showed fantastic sportsmanship!! Life is about teachable moments.”

Brody’s brother, Parker, has spread joy as football team manager. Parker has Down syndrome and because of a previous heart surgery at three months old, he’s unable to suit up and play for the Tigers.

