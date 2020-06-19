Father’s Day window visits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Presbyterian Manor is hosting window visits for the holiday.
In person visits were suspended in mid-March because of the pandemic.
Families say they’re grateful for any time together.
