Florida man who walks to work and holds signs all day, returns $20K cash he found to police

Good News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

Florida man returns $20k

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – What would you do if you found $20,000 in cash? Benjamin Feliciano, of Martin County, Florida, opted to turn it in to authorities.

Feliciano discovered the crisp $100 bills near a Florida mall last week. After several hours of debating whether to keep it, he finally handed it over.

When deputies found out Feliciano walks to his job and hold signs all day, they donated a bike to show their appreciation.

While it wasn’t lifechanging cash, it was a token of appreciation, and Feliciano says he’s just happy to have a clear conscience.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories