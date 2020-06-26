Friends University Singing Quakers release collaborative video with legendary Dr. Cecil Riney

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Friends University Singing Quakers from present and past wanted to spread hope and encouragement during trying and hectic times in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They came together virtually to sing Gilbert M. Martin’s arrangement of “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. 

The piece was directed by Friends University legend and retired director of the Singing Quakers choir for 45 years, Dr. Cecil Riney. It included over 60 participants. 

