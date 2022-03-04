WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Pushing an artist’s work beyond the canvas or pedestal is the goal one Wichita gallerist has for the artists in his community.

Anthony Joiner, founder and director of Mulberry Art Gallery, wants to give underrepresented artists opportunities to be visible as a daily mission.





Mulberry is an art gallery in Wichita, Kansas with a strong focus on Black artists, artists of color, and artists historically underrepresented in regional venues. Mulberry aims to serve as a site for innovative creative exploration that will change that narrative and amplify these voices. Mulberry Art Gallery

Mulberry is more than just a name on a building on East Central Ave. in Wichita.





“When people think of mulberry trees, they think of the mess they make; nobody wants a mulberry tree in their front yard,” said Joiner.

He says that the tree has so much more meaning.

“I grew up with one in my front yard, and I remember the greatness that comes from that tree,” said Joiner. “The leaves produce tea, silk, those berries can produce wine, pies, and there is so much that can be made from the berries.”

He views the artist featured throughout this space as people with promise who need a platform to present themselves.

“We needed a place for us, a place we could walk in and feel like home,” said Joiner. “I know a lot of people would say you are segregating the art scene, but there is a difference in creating something to keep people out and creating something that invites people in, and this was something more to invite people in.”

Anthony is giving the opportunity to others but says he’s the one receiving the gift.

“I can see potential, and I can see an artist that is getting started and say these are the next steps that you need to grow your career, “said Joiner.

Both new and seasoned artists are getting recognition.

Anthony Dozier says art has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

Art brought light into a dark period in his life when he was silenced as a child.

“A voice that wasn’t heard because of an impediment that I went through,” said Dozier. “I had to find other ways to communicate because of the ridicule the voice was muted for a long time.”

Eventually, he lost his stammer but held on to the channel allowing him to speak without words.

“I feel like he should have gotten an opportunity to the spotlight a long time ago, so I want to make sure that he gets that spotlight,” said Dozier.

Joiner has an open door at the gallery where underrepresented artists of color can feel appreciated, accepted, and accomplished.

“You can walk in right now and see a black abstract artist with all work the way he wants it shown, and you can feel that impact, and that’s a big part of what I wanted to do,” said Joiner.

Joiner also works with youth who have a passion for art.

“Meet the challenge” is a program where young artists are connected with a mentor to help them foster and develop their craft.













It’s not only painting and pictures; he also offers a platform for those who have an eye for fashion.

This summer, the youth plan to put on a fashion show.