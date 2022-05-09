NESS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A good deed by three kids from Ness City earned them recognition from their local Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about how three individuals turned in a small amount of cash that they found at Ness City Park on April 9 because “it wasn’t theirs, and this was the place to go to ‘fix’ things.”

(Courtesy: Ness County Sheriff’s Office)

As of Monday, May 9, the cash has not been claimed.

The three kids: Jasmine Young, Delavan Tillitson, and Cooper Tillitson, will be receiving the found cash along with a thank you card, 10 more dollars, a coin and a Ness County Sheriff patch for their “show of integrity.”

“Thank you, for a perfect example of integrity! Never give up your character and morals for personal gain.” Ness County Sheriff’s Office

The good deed was brought to attention by Dispatcher Stan Berry.

Berry commented, “I have to apologize for being so dumbfounded that I initially didn’t get the kids’ names and had to do some calling to get that sorted out. Just wasn’t ready to have three young people walk in, wanting to turn over cash for no other reason than … it wasn’t theirs, and this was the place to go to “fix” things.”