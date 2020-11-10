Great Bend artists turn brick wall into community show-piece

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A project to beautify an old brick wall in Great Bend is finished. Artists put the finishing touches on a mural on Main Street over the weekend.

Dilly & Doc Creative Studio, 1119 Main St., offered one of its walls for the project.

The studio, along with Mindy’s Murals, coordinated the mural and got the community involved in painting it.

(Courtesy Phyllis Brack)

“Our mural project is for our community as a whole” Phyllis Brack, owner of Dilly & Docs, said in a news release. “Our creative studio is a place where people come to create memories, experiences, and projects of their own. In turn, we wanted to create something beautiful that celebrates a few of our favorite memories and places in the community to share with visitors, neighbors, and supporters.”

Organizers say it has been nearly two decades since the last community mural project. They hope this new mural will be the spark to revive Great Bend’s inspiration and appreciation of the arts in public places.

The project got financial support from the City of Great Bend / Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Golden Belt Community Foundation, and the Great Bend Foundation, Inc.

