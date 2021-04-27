Hays man wins $20,000 with crossword scratch ticket

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man isn’t sure why he did something out of his normal schedule, but he is very glad he did.

Jesus Alvarez typically only buys lottery tickets on the weekend, but he made a last-second decision to buy a couple $2 Double Bonus Crossword tickets during the week. That decision paid off with a $20,000 top prize win.

“I don’t really remember why I decided to buy some on a week night, but I’m definitely glad I did!” Alvarez said.

He put the tickets on the kitchen table and didn’t check them that night.

“I was asleep the next morning when I heard my wife yell ‘Woohoo’ from the kitchen,” Alvarez said. “She came and got me and said ‘Did you know that you won a big prize?’ We were so excited that we went down to the store to scan the ticket and it said to redeem in Topeka, so we called the Lottery that morning!”

He says the money will help him buy a truck for roofing work he does outside of his regular job. He would also like to take his family on a vacation soon.

The Kansas Lottery says there are still five top prizes left in the $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch game, as well as thousands in other cash prizes.