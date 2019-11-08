Heartwarming harvest: Neighbors come together for grieving family

LOWRY, Minn. (KARE) – For a farmer, there’s as much love for their community as there is for their land.

“We all love each other and we help our neighbors,” says farmer Zach Johnson.

He says nobody understood that better than his Lowry, Minnesota neighbor and friend, Norman Johnson. The man who farmed on his land for about 60 years. The man who loved his combine.

“That was his happy place,” says son Lyn Johnson.

Lyn, and Norman’s daughters Lori and Karin, could go on and on about him.

“He was just that kind, generous, warm, people used the word warm, and welcoming person,” says Lori. “He was committed to helping everyone.”

When Norman unexpectedly died two weeks ago, community members returned the love that he spread.

They joined together to harvest Norman’s 200 acres of soybeans while his family was at his visitation.

“It’s what we do for each other all the time. It’s who we are and that’s are mentality,” said Zach.

The Johnson family is forever grateful.

“It was beyond moving. Word you really can’t express that kind of gratitude and to know these people just came and did it. They didn’t ask, they were like dad. They just knew something had to happen and they were there to do it,” said Lori.

