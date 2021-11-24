HumanKind Ministries benefits from $40K donation in time for holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Church of Latter-Day Saints of Jesus Christ made life a little better for many area families by donating to HumanKind Ministries right before the holidays.

In November, the church delivered more than $40,000 worth of food items to HumanKind. Workers had to use forklifts to move boxes into a warehouse.

Officials say the need is greater this year because of the continuing pandemic, but donations of this size will help those who need it.

“Something that our church is very concerned with is helping those individuals in our communities that are suffering, especially with food insecurity at this time,” said Kim Daley, Church of Latter-Day Saints spokesperson.

The gift came from one of the church’s Bishop’s Storehouses, a free food and commodity resource. Volunteers operate the storehouses, which provide fresh and non-perishable foods and other necessary supplies free to those who need them.

If you would like to donate to HumanKind’s Operation Holiday, click here.