Kansas football player with special needs scores one for the team

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) — Jefferson West High School senior Cameron Homewood was born with Down syndrome, but that didn’t stop him from finding his way onto the football team or to the end zone.

When David Bowen took over as the head football coach at the school in Meriden, he made a new friend right away.

“I got to meet Cameron day one when I came to meet the team,” Bowen said. “He showed up to the first team meeting. That kind of let me know that he was there to actually be a part of the team and be a part of practice and everything that we do.”

Homewood is an integral part of the Jefferson West football team.

“I think it’s amazing that he’s committed like that and comes out each day,” Bowen said. “Always has a smile on his face and always puts the boys in a good mood. So it’s someone we love to have around the team.”

“Oh, he just fit in right away,” teammate Lake Peet said. “Because we’ve grown up with him since kindergarten, and he’s always just been one of the guys.”

On Friday, the coach decided it was time to call Homewood’s number. What happened next was something Homewood and all of his friends will never forget. He took the field, took the handoff and took it all the way for a touchdown.

Homewood’s mother said there might be a lesson to be learned here about individuals with special needs.

“They’re the same,” Julie Homewood said. “They’re the same as your kids that are out there. They enjoy those wins and losses. They’re people. If you just take the time to get to know them, you’ll find that out.”